Millennial Money: Home costs don’t stop at a down payment

3:43 am AP - National News

When it comes to buying a home, it’s common to focus all your saving efforts on the down payment. After all, it’s likely one of the biggest lump-sum payments you’ll ever make, and it can take years to set enough money aside. But set a savings goal for other homeownership costs, too, especially in that first year. Even move-in-ready homes need work, and rest assured that something will break within a few months. If you drain your bank account on closing day, you won’t have the cash on hand to afford needed and wanted home repairs, renovations, furniture and more.

Associated Press

