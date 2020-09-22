Kevin Hart inks new multi-platform deal with SiriusXM

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Kevin Hart is bringing more of his funny back to SiriusXM. The satellite radio company announced on Tuesday a new multi-platform deal with Hart and his comedy network Laugh Out Loud. The superstar comedian-actor will host new regular and live programs on his channel, Laugh Out Loud Radio, while expanding additional comedic programming that includes radio shows, podcasts and on-demand video. Hart says the deal with SiriusXM will give him more creative control. He said the new programs will enable him to provide more “real, raw and authentic conversations.” As part of the deal, he will host more live editions of his bi-weekly program with the Plastic Cup Boyz.