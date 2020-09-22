Justice Dept.: 179 arrested in darknet opioid takedown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Law enforcement officials have arrested 179 people and seized more than $6.5 million in a worldwide crackdown on opioid trafficking on the darknet. The operation announced Tuesday mainly occurred in the U.S. and in Europe. Deputy Attorney General Jeffrey Rosen said the takedown showed “there will be no safe haven for drug dealing in cyberspace.” It comes more than a year after officials took down the “Wall Street Market,” which was believed to be one of the largest illegal online marketplaces on the darknet. The darknet is a part of the internet hosted within an encrypted network and accessible only through specialized anonymity-providing tools.