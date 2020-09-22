EU postpones summit after Michel goes into quarantine

BRUSSELS (AP) — The European Union summit has been postponed for a week because EU Council President Charles Michel has gone into quarantine after a close collaborator was diagnosed with COVID-19. Spokesman Barend Leyts said Tuesday that Michel “today learned that a security officer, with whom he was in close contact early last week, tested positive for COVID.” Leyts said that the European Council chief is “respecting Belgian rules” and “he has gone into quarantine as of today.” The summit set for Thursday and Friday was to address issues as wide-ranging as Brexit negotiations, climate change and the tensions between Greece and Turkey over energy rights.