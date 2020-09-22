Court reviewer: Ohio State broke law by withholding records

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A court reviewer says Ohio State University violated state public records law by intentionally withholding old documents from one of the men alleging decades-old sexual misconduct by a school doctor. Alumnus Steve Snyder-Hill requested records in 2018 related to his having complained about being abused by Dr. Richard Strauss in the mid-1990s. The school said it would respond as quickly as possible but withheld the records for months, until the release of a law firm investigation confirming years of abuse by the deceased doctor. The university says it was concerned that sharing information piecemeal would “create a chilling effect” and compromise the investigation.