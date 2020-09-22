Few resources, old-growth forest allowed for fire’s growth

LOS ANGELES (AP) — A lack of firefighting resources in the hours after it was sparked allowed a fast-moving wildfire to make an unprecedented run through Southern California mountains. The Bobcat Fire eventually found fuel in old-growth trees to become one of Los Angeles County’s largest fires ever. The blaze has burned for more than two weeks and is still threatening more than 1,000 homes after scorching its way through brush and timber down into the Mojave Desert. At least 29 homes have been destroyed. But officials say that number will grow. It’s one of dozens of other major blazes across the West.