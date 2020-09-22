Tropical Storm Beta makes landfall, brings flooding to Texas

HOUSTON (AP) — Storm surge and rainfall are combining to bring more flooding along the Texas coast after Tropical Storm Beta made landfall. The storm on Tuesday is threatening areas that have already seen their share of damaging weather during a busy hurricane season. Beta made landfall late Monday near Port O’Connor, Texas. It’s the ninth named storm to make landfall in the continental U.S. this year, tying a record set in 1916. Beta is forecast to move inland over southeastern Texas and then over Louisiana and Mississippi later this week. Meanwhile, Hurricane Teddy is heading toward Nova Scotia, where it’s expected to make landfall early Wednesday.