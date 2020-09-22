Attorney: Black man shot by LA deputies wasn’t holding a gun

LOS ANGELES (AP) — Attorneys for a Black man shot and killed by Los Angeles County sheriff’s deputies says he wasn’t holding a gun when they opened fire — contradicting an account from the department. Attorney Benjamin Crump says Tuesday that Dijon Kizzee “posed no threat” to deputies when they fired 19 shots at him on Aug. 31. The deputies had tried to stop Kizzee in South Los Angeles for riding a bicycle in the wrong direction. They said he ran, struggled with a deputy and then picked up a gun he had dropped. A video shows Kizzee stooping down. But a wall blocks a full view, and no weapon can be seen.