World shares mixed as Asia tracks Wall St, Europe rebounds

European shares have bounced back after Asian benchmarks extended their slide. Stocks rose in Paris and Frankfurt but skidded Tuesday in Hong Kong, Shanghai and Seoul. Japan’s markets were closed for a holiday. Stocks of big banks fell after a report alleged several are profiting from illicit dealings with criminal networks. Hong Kong-traded shares in HSBC Holdings, one of the banks mentioned in the report, traded at their lowest level since 1995. Wall Street has been struggling with fears that stocks are overvalued given the risks of the pandemic worsening further and Congress not delivering more economic aid.