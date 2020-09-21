Wisconsin investigators to update Jacob Blake shooting

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — Wisconsin’s attorney general is providing an update on the investigation into the police shooting of Jacob Blake, a Black man who was shot in the back by a white police officer last month, sparking days of protests. The shooting of Blake on Aug. 23 by a Kenosha police officer made Wisconsin the epicenter of the nation’s ongoing debate over police violence and racial injustice. Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul planned to provide an update at a Monday news conference along with Kenosha County District Attorney Michael Gravely. The state Justice Department said they would not be announcing a decision on whether the officer would face charges.