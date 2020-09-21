Tropical Storm Beta forecast to make landfall Monday

HOUSTON (AP) — Tropical storm conditions were beginning Monday in parts of Texas and Louisiana as Tropical Storm Beta slowly works its way into a part of the country that’s already been drenched and battered during a busy hurricane season. The U.S. National Hurricane Center says Beta could bring up to 15 inches of rain and up to 5 feet of storm surge in some coastal communities. The heaviest rain from Beta is not expected to occur until late Monday into Tuesday. If Beta makes landfall, it will be the ninth named storm to hit the continental U.S. in 2020, tying a record set in 1916.