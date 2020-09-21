Israel to extradite woman to Australia in child sex case

JERUSALEM (AP) — An Israeli court has approved the extradition of a former teacher wanted in Australia on charges of child sex abuse, paving the way for her to stand trial after a six year battle over her deportation. The Jerusalem District Court said Monday that Malka Leifer would be extradited to Australia to face the charges, ending a protracted legal battle over her fitness to appear before the court that has strained relations between the two countries. Leifer faces 74 charges of child sex abuse she allegedly committed while serving as principal of a Melbourne ultra-Orthodox Jewish school. She fled Australia for Israel in 2008 as accusations against her began to surface.