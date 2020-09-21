Debunked COVID story prompts differing responses on Fox News

NEW YORK (AP) — A now-retracted story about coronavirus cases in Nashville has prompted differing responses on the Fox News Channel, which picked up details about the report before it was debunked. “Fox & Friends” co-anchor Steve Doocy apologized Monday for reporting on the story by Nashville’s WZTV about about the city’s mayor supposedly concealing the number of coronavirus cases linked to bars and restaurants in that city because they were so low. Tucker Carlson, who also spoke about the story last week, offered no apology Monday and said “we don’t know the truth” about the story, which dealt with coronavirus cases linked to Nashville’s bars. WZTV acknowledged its reporter erred in its report and retracted the story late Friday.