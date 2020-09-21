Founder of GM electric truck partner quits amid allegations

FRANKFURT, Germany (AP) — The head of an electric truck startup that’s partnering with GM has resigned amid accusations of making false representations about the company’s technology. Shares in Arizona-based Nikola are off some 35% in premarket trading on Monday. The company said late Sunday that founder and executive chairman Trevor Milton was stepping aside. Investment fund Hindenburg Research has accused the company of making false representations about its vehicles and technology. Nikola rejects that and has hired a lawyer for potential legal action.