Democrats unveiling temporary funding bill to avert shutdown

WASHINGTON (AP) — Democrats controlling the House are on track to unveil a government-wide temporary funding bill Monday to keep federal agencies up and running into December. The measure would prevent a partial shutdown of the government after the current budget year expires at the end of September. The stopgap funding bill comes as negotiations on a huge COVID-19 relief bill have collapsed and as the Capitol has been thrust into an unprecedented political drama with the death of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. The temporary funding measure is sure to provoke Republicans and President Donald Trump, who were denied a provision that would give the administration continued authority to dole out Agriculture Department farm bailout funds.