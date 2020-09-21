Global markets lower after Wall St declines for third week

BEIJING (AP) — Global stock markets and U.S. futures are lower after Wall Street declined for a third straight week and Britain reported a rise in coronavirus infections. London and Frankfurt opened down and Shanghai, Hong Kong and Seoul declined. Japanese markets were closed for a holiday. The future for Wall Street’s benchmark S&P 500 index was down 0.5%. On Friday, the S&P 500 lost 1.1%, led by a sell-off of tech companies that investors worried might have become too expensive. Market momentum shifted after the Federal Reserve said last week the U.S. economic outlook is uncertain. Growth in some industries has slowed after additional unemployment benefits that supported consumer spending slowed.