Algeria leader says early parliament vote before year’s end

ALGIERS, Algeria (AP) — The Algerian president says early legislative elections aimed at opening parliament to civil society will be held before year’s end. He said the aim is to give a new face to the body long dominated by a single party. Abdelmadjid Tebboune did not set a date but indicated Sunday evening that the parliamentary voting would follow a national referendum on a constitutional revision to be held Nov. 1. That is a symbolic date marking the 1954 start of Algeria’s seven-year independence war with France. Early elections to replace a discredited lower house had been among Tebboune’s promises. He was elected after long-time leader Abdelaziz Bouteflika was forced to resign in 2019.