Abu Dhabi, UAE’s conservative capital, ends alcohol licenses

DUBAI, United Arab Emirates (AP) — Abu Dhabi, the conservative capital of the United Arab Emirates, is eliminating its licensing system for alcohol purchases for drinkers. That’s after Dubai repeatedly loosened its own rules to boost sales and tourism amid the coronavirus pandemic. Previously, individuals had needed a license to purchase, transport or have alcohol in their homes. The new rules appear to only set an age limit of 21 and require drinkers to consume the beverages inside private homes or other licensed areas like bars. That would allow Muslims previously barred from obtaining licenses to be able to purchase from retailers. Government officials did not respond to requests for comment Monday from The Associated Press.