Baltic Sea ferry runs aground in Finnish waters, no injuries

HELSINKI (AP) — Finnish authorities say a Baltic Sea passenger ferry with nearly 300 people has run aground in the Aland Islands archipelago between Finland and Sweden without injuries. Rescue officials are preparing to evacuate the vessel. The Finnish Coast Guard tweeted Sunday that the M/S Amorella operated by ferry operator Viking Line between the Finnish western port city of Turku and Stockholm is currently “stuck on the ground” south of the port of Langnas in the Aland Islands.