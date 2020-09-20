AP PHOTOS: Elderly protesters defy Belarus’ strongman

MINSK, Belarus (AP) — Thousands of protesters who have flooded Belarusian cities for six weeks of demonstrations to demand an end to the 26-year rule of the country’s authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko include people of all ages, professions and social groups. While younger people make up the bulk of the protests pushing for Lukashenko’s resignation after the Aug. 9 vote that the opposition sees as rigged, many retirees also have joined the daily demonstrations. Some of them spoke to The Associated Press about their motives and their hopes. One said that police don’t beat elderly protesters as much as young ones. Another has been protesting since Lukashenko came to power in 1994.