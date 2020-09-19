Witnesses say cargo plane crashes at airport in Mogadishu

MOGADISHU, Somalia (AP) — Witnesses say a cargo plane has crashed at the international airport in Somalia’s capital. Local reports say there were no deaths among the five people on board. Photos show the cockpit crushed against a concrete barrier just steps from the sea. The Somalia Civil Aviation Authority confirms the crash at Aden Adde International Airport in Mogadishu. Markings indicate the plane is operated by Silverstone Air in Kenya. The heavily fortified Mogadishu airport is home to diplomatic missions and is a hub for humanitarian flights in the Horn of Africa nation. Somalia has seen at least two other cargo plane crashes this year.