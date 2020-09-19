Media celebrates Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s life, legacy

NEW YORK (AP) — Across television and streaming services, the life and legacy of Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg is already front and center. The CNN Films documentary “RBG” will be broadcast Saturday night and again Sunday. It will be available for streaming on CNNgo platforms Sunday through Sept. 26, and is already available on Hulu and Apple TV. A new Time magazine cover will feature Ginsburg for an October double issue presenting the 2020 Time 100 list of the world’s most influential people. It will include a special tribute to the justice. The 2018 bio-drama focused on Ginsburg’s law school years and early legal career is available for purchase on Amazon Prime Video and in the iTunes store.