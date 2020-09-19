Kansas Senate debate sees clashes on Supreme Court, climate

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — The Republican nominee for Kansas’ open Senate seat has called for quick action to replace the late Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg. Rep. Roger Marshall also dismissed his Democratic opponent’s disavowal of Green New Deal environmental proposals so often during a Saturday debate that she admonished him to “stop deceiving voters.” Marshall repeatedly attacked Democratic nominee and state Sen. Barbara Bollier for switching parties in late 2018, suggesting she had embraced liberal values. She said several times that she opposed the Green New Deal as unrealistic and told Marshall he was “running over the truth.” The debate was the first for the candidates.