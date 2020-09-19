Homes burned as winds push California fire into desert floor

JUNIPER HILLS, Calif. (AP) — Strong winds pushed a wildfire burning for nearly two weeks in mountains northeast of Los Angeles onto the desert floor and spread it rapidly in several directions, causing it to explode in size and destroy homes. Fire officials say the winds and smoke grounded water-dropping aircraft and crews on the ground shifted from attacking the blaze to protecting homes because they were “outflanked” by the flames. Meanwhile, officials are investigating the death of a firefighter on the lines of another Southern California wildfire sparked by a smoke-generating pyrotechnic device used by a couple to reveal their baby’s gender. The death occurred Thursday as crews battled the fire in San Bernardino National Forest.