Princeton faces federal inquiry after acknowledging racism

The Trump administration has opened an investigation into racial bias at Princeton University. It says the school’s recent acknowledgment of racism on campus amounts to an admission of discrimination. The U.S. Education Department says in Wednesday’s letter that the acknowledgment conflicts with previous assurances that Princeton complies with federal antidiscrimination laws. The department cites a Sept. 2 open letter from the university president detailing efforts to combat systemic racism. President Christopher Eisgruber acknowledged that racism persists at Princeton “as in our society.” Princeton says it will respond to the department and looks forward to showing its actions have been consistent with federal law.