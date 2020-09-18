‘Power of positive’: Michigan conjoined twins separated

ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Doctors at the University of Michigan have separated 1-year-old conjoined twin sisters. Sarabeth and Amelia Irwin of Petersburg, Michigan. Each girl had her own arms and legs and heart, but their livers were connected. The nearly 11-hour surgery to separate them was performed in August at C.S. Mott Children’s Hospital. Sarabeth and Amelia are now at home. The parents, Alyson and Phil Irwin, learned about the conjoined twins during a pregnancy ultrasound in 2019. The Irwins knew the girls might not survive long enough for a surgery, but they did. Phil Irwin says people need a positive story like the one about his girls.