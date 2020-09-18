Polish ruling party forming minority govt, rejects partners

An official with Poland’s conservative governing party says the country’s right-wing coalition has collapsed. Marek Suski said Friday that the Law and Justice party will continue to run Poland as a minority government. Suski said: “Our former coalition partners should be packing up their desks.” Law and Justice has been governing with the support of two small parties, one led by the justice minister, Zbigniew Ziobro. The announcement Friday morning came after Ziobro and his party members refused to vote for an animal welfare bill which had been proposed by powerful Law and Justice leader Jarosław Kaczyński.