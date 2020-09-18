New Jersey law seeks to stem pollution in minority areas

NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy has signed into law a measure giving state regulators power to deny development permits to businesses whose operations pollute predominantly Black and other minority communities. The Democrat on Friday cast the legislation in sweeping terms by calling it a historic and saying it amounted to a“monumental reform.” The new law aims at addressing years of businesses putting incinerators, refineries and other businesses that foul the air and water in cities and towns with mostly Black residents. Advocates for the legislation hailed it as long overdue. The measure has been pending since 2008.