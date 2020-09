Mexico City school owner convicted in 2017 collapse

MEXICO CITY (AP) — The owner of an elementary school that collapsed in Mexico City during the 2017 earthquake has been found guilty of charges equivalent to manslaughter. The school collapse killed 26 people in the devastating magnitude 7.1 earthquake in September 2017. The Mexico City prosecutor’s office said late Thursday it has requested a sentence of 57 years in prison for Mónica García Villegas, who built an apartment atop the school. Sentencing will be held later. The collapse of the Enrique Rebsamen school killed 19 children and seven adults and came to symbolize the corruption and impunity that plague Mexican construction.