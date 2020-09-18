Jury convicts Indiana man accused of killing, cannibalism

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. (AP) — A southern Indiana man accused of killing his ex-girlfriend and eating parts of her body has been convicted of murder. Jurors deliberated for about five hours Friday before announcing the guilty verdict against Joseph Oberhansley of Jeffersonville in Tammy Jo Blanton’s death. Authorities say Blanton’s body was found at her home in 2014 badly mutilated with more than 25 sharp force injuries and multiple blunt force injuries. Oberhansley on Thursday testified that two men were at Blanton’s home when he arrived around 4 a.m. and they knocked him out. Oberhansley faces a possible sentence of life in prison without parole.