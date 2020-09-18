Japan police arrest fraud suspect linked to ex-PM’s event

TOKYO (AP) — Japanese police have arrested a man on fraud charges linked to annual cherry blossom viewing parties that were hosted by former Prime Minister Shinzo Abe, but the new government is ruling out an investigation into how the party and its budget were used. Abe’s annual cherry party came into question last year when opposition lawmakers pointed out the number of guests and high cost, accusing Abe of using taxpayers’ money to entertain constituents. Abe has denied any wrongdoing or personal ties with the suspect and is not facing any criminal investigation so far. His successor, Yoshihide Suga, says he will discontinue such parties. Chief Cabinet Secretary Katsunobu Kato confirmed the arrest but says that the government does not plan to investigate further.