Guatemalan president tests positive for new coronavirus

GUATEMALA CITY (AP) — Guatemalan President Alejandro Giammattei says he has tested positive for the new coronavirus. Giammattei told a local radio station Friday that he was feeling well. The announcement came on the same day that the country reopened its borders and international flights after a six-month closure due to the coronavirus pandemic. The country’s Health Ministry said foreigners seeking to enter Guatemala would have to present a negative PCR test taken at most 72 hours before entry. Guatemala closed its borders with Mexico, Belize, Honduras and El Salvador on March 16. The country of 16 million has more than 83,600 confirmed coronavirus cases, and 3,036 deaths.