End of the runway? Fashion world mulls post-COVID future

LONDON (AP) — Due to the coronavirus pandemic the usually glamorous London Fashion Week is feeling decidedly lacklustre. With most designers showing their wares online only, style in the COVID era is largely limited to streaming fashion shows on an iPad from the couch. Luxury brand Burberry decamped its models to a forest clearing Thursday for a live-streamed show with no catwalk or physical audience. The fashion industry has been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic, and many say that has forced a sharp rethink about how the business works and how the traditional calendar of biannual fashion weeks is organized. Fashion insiders say it’s time to do things differently, and after the pandemic technology like augmented reality will play an increasing role.