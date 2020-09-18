Disgraced mogul Harvey Weinstein stripped of UK honor

LONDÖN (AP) — Britain has stripped disgraced movie mogul Harvey Weinstein of an honor recognizing his contribution to the UK film industry. The 68-year-old Weinstein was given the honor in 2004 and the decision to take it away was announced Friday. The former Hollywood producer was convicted earlier this year of rape and sexual assault against two women and sentenced to 23 years in prison. Accusations by dozens of women in 2017 led the end of his career and helped spur “#MeToo” a global movement demanding that powerful men be held accountable for their sexual misconduct.