California jobless rate falls with help of temporary jobs

SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — California’s unemployment rate fell to 11.4% in August. The Employment Development Department says the state added 101,900 jobs during the month. Most were government jobs, including temporary positions for the U.S. Census. California lost more than 2.6 million jobs in March and April because of the coronavirus. The state has regained nearly a third of those jobs. But experts warn other indicators show the state’s economy has stalled with no quick recovery in sight. Restaurants and other hospitality businesses have been the hardest hit. The sector lost another 14,600 jobs in August with coronavirus restrictions still in place across much of the state.