Wall Street drifts as another bumpy week of trading closes

NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks are drifting in mixed trading on Wall Street Friday, as another zig-zag week for markets closes out following their abrupt loss of momentum this month. The S&P 500 was down 0.2% after giving up a small gain in the first few minutes of trading. It’s still on pace for a gain of 0.2% this week after a two-day slump followed up on a two-day gain. Analysts warned that the day’s trading could be even bumpier than usual. Futures and options on stocks and indexes are set to expire in an event known as “quadruple witching,” which can drive swings in prices.