AP Exclusive: Pandemic shrinking Europe’s monitor of US vote

The coronavirus pandemic has led Europe’s largest security organization to drastically scale back plans to send as many as 500 observers to the U.S. to monitor the Nov. 3 presidential election. The Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe told The Associated Press on Friday that it now will deploy just 30 observers. The Vienna-based organization is better known for monitoring elections in countries such as Belarus or Kyrgyzstan. But it has spent months trying to figure out how to safely keep tabs on the U.S. election. The organization says it’s worried the election will be “the most challenging in recent decades” as Americans pick a president during a pandemic.