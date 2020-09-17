Woman, 3 suspected rebels killed in Kashmir fighting

SRINAGAR, India (AP) — Officials say three suspected rebels and a 45-year-old woman have been killed during a gunbattle between government forces and anti-India rebels in the main city in disputed Kashmir. An Indian paramilitary spokesman says the clash erupted shortly after scores of counterinsurgency police and soldiers launched an operation based on a tip about militants. The gunfight also left a paramilitary officer wounded. As the fighting raged, residents marched nearby in solidarity with the rebels. Government forces fired shotgun pellets and tear gas at the stone-throwing protesters. No casualties were immediately reported in the clashes. Most Muslim Kashmiris oppose Indian rule in the region.