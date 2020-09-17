 Skip to Content

With picnic baskets, Christian Siriano puts on backyard show

New
2:34 pm AP - National News

WESTPORT, Conn. (AP) — Christian Siriano took to his Connecticut backyard Thursday for a cozy fashion show complete with picnic baskets for his small in-person crowd and masks on the faces of his models. The designer says he put on the show with a small audience in attendance to offer the fashion world a bit of an escape during the pandemic. Siriano’s spring-summer collection was inspired in part by some of the things he’s been doing in quarantine. He’s been watching movies that he loved as a child and reading old comic books his mom sent. And he’s been painting and sketching in the Westport home he moved into in April.

Associated Press

Related Articles

Skip to content