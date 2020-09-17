US sanctions 2 Lebanon-based firms, Hezbollah-linked person

BEIRUT (AP) — The U.S. Treasury has imposed sanctions on two Lebanon-based companies and a man described as an official with the Lebanese militant Hezbollah group. The United States considers the Iran-backed Hezbollah a terrorist organization and has imposed sanctions on many of the militant group’s officials in the past. The new wave of sanctions announced on Thursday comes as Lebanon is passing through its worst economic and financial crisis in decades. The country is also facing a political deadlock amid delays in the formation of a new, crisis Cabinet, with politicians unable to agree on portfolios.