UK’s Johnson warns of tougher measures in COVID-19 fight

LONDON (AP) — British Prime Minister Boris Johnson has warned that authorities will have to impose tougher measures to combat the spread of COVID-19 and “protect’’ the Christmas holidays. Johnson’s comments in a newspaper piece published Thursday came amid reports that the government plans to impose a 10 p.m. curfew on pubs and restaurants in northern England in response to a recent jump in infections. Johnson wrote that the only way to be certain the country can enjoy Christmas “is to be tough now.’’ Over the past two days, opposition lawmakers had criticized Johnson’s handling of the COVID-19 crisis and accused his government of lacking a cohesive plan to tackle a second wave of the pandemic.