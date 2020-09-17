Shooting outside Wisconsin senior apartments leaves 4 hurt

MAYVILLE, Wis. (AP) — A shooting outside a senior living apartment complex in a small Wisconsin town left four people wounded, including the suspected assailant. The Wisconsin Department of Justice says life saving measures were performed at the scene after the shooting Wednesday evening in Mayville. All four victims were taken by air to trauma centers. Spring Glen Apartments matches the location of the shooting provided by the Dodge County Sheriff’s Office. Authorities have not said if any residents of the senior living complex were involved or hurt in the attack. Mayville Mayor Rob Boelk says the shooter is in critical condition.