Police: Portland killing suspect pointed gun at officers

OLYMPIA, Wash. (AP) — Authorities say a man suspected of killing a right-wing protester in Portland, Oregon, pointed a handgun at officers before he was shot to death by members of a federal task force. The Thurston County Sheriff’s Office said Thursday that Michael Forest Reinoehl had a .380-caliber handgun when he was killed on Sept. 3 near Lacey, Washington. Authorities say ballistics tests are being done to determine if the handgun was the same gun used in the Aug. 29 fatal shooting of Aaron “Jay” Danielson in Portland. Reinhoehl died after members of the Pacific Northwest Violent Offender Task Force, headed by the U.S. Marshals Service, moved in to arrest him.