Peru high court rejects request to halt impeachment hearing

LIMA, Peru (AP) — A high Peruvian court rejected a request by President Martín Vizcarra Thursday to halt impeachment proceedings being pushed by opposition lawmakers who contend he tried to cover up ties with a controversial ally. The Constitutional Tribunal shot down Vizcarra’s demand in a 5-2 vote but also agreed to advance his request for clarification on what is “moral incapacity,” the accusation detractors are using to try and thwart him from office. Tribunal President Marianella Ledesma said magistrates agreed to let the impeachment proceeding advance because recent events indicate the removal attempt is unlikely to actually result in Vizcarra’s ouster.