Pennsylvania Democrats notch key election-related court wins

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — Pennsylvania’s highest court has given the Democratic Party a series of victories related to November’s presidential election in the battleground state. One of Thursday’s decisions was in a lawsuit that sought favorable fixes to glitches and gray areas in the mail-in voting law. The court granted Democrats’ request to order a three-day extension of Pennsylvania’s Election Day deadline to count mailed-in ballots. It also authorized satellite election offices and drop boxes to head off an avalanche of mail ballots in Philadelphia and its populous suburbs. Another ruling kicked the Green Party’s presidential candidate off the November ballot for not strictly following procedures for getting on it.