Novichok-tinged bottle found in Navalny’s room: colleagues

MOSCOW (AP) — Colleagues of Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny say a bottle of water with a trace of the Novichok nerve agent was found in his hotel room after his poisoning. Navalny fell ill on a flight from Siberia to Moscow on Aug. 20 and was flown to Germany, where he was kept in an induced coma for more than two weeks as he was treated with an antidote. On Monday, he posted a picture of himself from his hospital bed in Berlin, hugged by his wife and children. Members of his team have accused the Kremlin of involvement in the poisoning, charges that Russian officials have vehemently denied.