Macmillan CEO forced out over ‘direction’ of company

NEW YORK (AP) — Macmillan’s longtime CEO, John Sargent, will be leaving at the end of the year, forced out by what parent company Holtzbrinck Publishing Group is calling “a disagreement regarding the direction of Macmillan.” Macmillan spokesperson Erin Coffey told The Associated Press on Thursday that Sargent’s departure was the decision of Stefan von Holtzbrinck, CEO of the Holtzbrinck group, which declined to specify the disagreement. Sargent, who joined Macmillan in 1996, declined comment. Sargent will be replaced by Don Weisberg, currently Macmillan’s president. Macmillan publishes authors ranging from “Wolf Hall” novelist Hilary Mantel to former FBI Director James Comey.