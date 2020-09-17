India asks China to pull back troops, arms in Ladakh region

NEW DELHI (AP) — India’s defense minister says the country faces challenges in its border dispute with China and urged Beijing to sincerely implement an understanding they reached to completely disengage forces in the Ladakh region. Rajnath Singh told the upper house of Parliament that China has amassed troops and armaments in Ladakh in violation of past agreements and was creating friction by trying to alter the status quo. India and China fought a border war in 1962 that spilled into Ladakh and ended in an uneasy truce. Since then, troops have guarded the undefined border area, occasionally brawling. A clash there in June was their deadliest in decades.