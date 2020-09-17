After fire, Greek police move asylum-seekers to new camp

KARA TEPE, Greece (AP) — Greek police are moving hundreds of migrants to an army-built camp on the island of Lesbos Thursday after a fire destroyed an overcrowded facility, leaving them homeless for days. Wearing masks and white coveralls, police escorted migrants camped out on a roadside to the new site in the island’s Kara Tepe area.The notoriously squalid Moria camp burned down last week, leaving more than 12,000 people in need of emergency shelter. Thursday’s operation included 70 female police officers and no violence was reported. The U.N. Refugee Agency welcomed the move.