French unions protest tire factory closure amid virus crisis

PARIS (AP) — Workers are protesting at a Bridgestone tire factory in northern France over the company’s decision to close the plant and lay off its nearly 900 workers. Workers accuse management of using the virus-driven economic crisis as a pretext to ruin livelihoods. Japan-based Bridgestone argues the factory in the town of Bethune was already struggling before the pandemic and is the company’s “least-performing” facility in Europe. Both unions and the French government denounced the closure on Thursday. Bridgestone has received French government aid in recent years aimed at preserving jobs, and received more government funds to keep workers employed during and after this year’s virus lockdown.